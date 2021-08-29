Rebbetzin of Beit Shemesh's sudden, shocking death

Neighbors watched from their windows Saturday night as emergency responders carried the limp body of Mrs. Yehudis Timsit to the ambulance. The medics were followed by the Timsit children, ranging in age from toddlers to teens. The responders did not have the heart to tell the weeping children what they themselves knew: It was already too late.

Yehudis was known by many as the “Rebbetzin of Beit Shemesh." A warm & loving kindergarten teacher & mother to 7 children, strangers would visit her to pray for them. Neighbors had no idea that the Timsits were living in poverty - the children were happy and well-kept, and though they endured unbearable heat due to a lack of air conditioning & very limited food, the Mrs. Timsit's optimistic personality made them “feel rich.”

Since her passing, however, the optimism has faded. 17-year-old Bracha Timsit has reportedly offered to leave high school and go to work, as her father’s income is not enough to cover their expenses. The family’s situation is desperate.

Donations are being collected to help cover the Timsit childrens’ expenses in the absence of their mother. Donors can rest assured that the “Rebbetzin of Beit Shemesh” will be praying for them from afar if they contribute to the cause which was closest to her heart: Her kids.