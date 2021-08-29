Bennett departs Washington after 'warm and helpful meeting' with Biden

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took off this morning, Sunday, from Washington DC to Ben Gurion Airport, after a few days visiting the United States capital.

Before taking off, Bennett told reporters accompanying him: ''We will soon take off in return from a successful visit to Washington that culminated in a meeting with Biden. It was a very warm and very helpful meeting," Bennett said. "A direct and personal connection was established between Biden and me, based on trust."

"We achieved all the goals we set and beyond. We agreed on joint strategic work to stop an Iranian race to nuclear capability. We took a significant step on the issue of building Israeli power and an issue that concerns many Israelis - the exemption from visa: For the first time, Biden instructed to move ahead and close the mater as quickly as possible. I want to thank Biden on a very warm reception."

The Prime Minister said that during the night the IDF attacked the Gaza Strip in response to the lanching of incendiary balloons toward Israel. "As I said - we will act in Gaza according to our interest. The address in Gaza was and remains Hamas. "