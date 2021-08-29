Video: Forbes Breaking News
All-time NFL great in Senate bid: 'Kid from small town in Georgia'
NFL Hall of Famer, Herschel Walker - backed by former President Trump — announces his run for U.S. Senate.
Herschel Walker
Reuters
|
