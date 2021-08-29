Thailand: Israeli boy dies after being stung by jellyfish

A nine-year-old Israeli boy was stung by a box jellyfish on a beach in the Thai city of Ko Phangan and died as a result shortly after, Thai authorities reported.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been notified of the tragic case and the Israeli consulate in Thailand is handling the incident and is in constant contact with the boy's father.

According to reports, the child was stung by a jellyfish strain that is considered one of the most venomous in the world - and its venom causes various symptoms, the most extreme of which is death.

After being stung and beginning to suffer from a series of side effects he was taken to a hospital in Ko Phangan where doctors tried to save his life in various ways but were eventually forced to determine his death.