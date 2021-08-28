London solicitor charged with contaminating food at supermarkets

Tesco Express, one of the stores targeted by Elghareeb

A 37-year-old legal professional has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with blood at three supermarkets in west London, the Daily Mail reported.

The site named the suspect as Leoaai Elghareeb of Fulham. He appeared Friday before Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The incidents occurred Wednesday evening at a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose, and Sainsbury's Local. The Hammersmith & Fulham Council recommended that shoppers dispose of anything purchased from those stores on Wednesday evening.

At the same time, forensic teams worked Friday to identify which food had been contaminated.

According to the Daily Mail, the three stores remained closed while experts carried out tests to determine exactly what had been injected into the food. The site added that at the Waitrose, the injection had been into ready meats which were on sale.

All three supermarkets are located less than half a mile from Elghareeb's home, the site noted.