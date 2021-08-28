Prime Minister Bennett's temporary synagogue

The temporary synagogue at the hotel

On Friday evening, Shabbat services were held in the Willard Intercontinental Hotel near the White House, attended by Israel's Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett.

Attending the event were members of the Israeli government delegation, journalists, security personnel, and Embassy employees.

The event included candle-lighting at sundown, to welcome Shabbat, prayers, and the festive Friday night Shabbat meal.

Prior to the start of Shabbat, a synagogue was set up on one of the hotel's rooms, and members of the delegation were invited to join the prayer services.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington invested great efforts in the event, aided by Consul Doron Aboudi and the Embassy staff. A Torah scroll was brought for the synagogue by Chabad of Rockville.

Earlier on Friday, Bennett met with US President Joe Biden, in what was described as an "excellent" meeting.





