UK uni at center of anti-Semitism scandal mocked on social media

The University of Bristol, which has been slammed in the last year for its bungled handling of an investigation into a professor who made offensive statements about Jewish students, was roundly mocked on social media for boasting on Twitter of its “thriving culture and forward-thinking attitude” and asking used what else it was famous for.

David Miller’s hateful comments included accusing Jewish Society (J-Soc) members of being “pawns of a racist regime engaged in ethnic cleansing.”

Miller was also quoted as saying at a February online conference, “It’s a question of how we defeat the ideology of Zionism in practice. How do we make sure Zionism is ended essentially. There’s no other way of saying that.”

The university is still investigating the lecturer over six months later.

It was also revealed earlier this month that Miller will be back at work teaching this fall, despite the ongoing investigation.

One of the users, an international trade lawyer, responded on Twitter that Bristol was known “worldwide” for “creating a hostile environment” for Jewish students.

Other users said the university was a “comfy and safe home for racists.”

Another user accused the school of “not actually addressing the racist anti-Semitism demonstrated by one of is tutors.”

Earlier in the month, Marie van der Zyl, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, called on the University of Bristol to suspend Miller for his inflammatory remarks about Jewish students.