Lapid praises Bennett and Biden after their meeting

Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Friday praised the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden on a successful and moving summit,” tweeted Lapid.

“The friendship between the peoples is also based on the good personal ties between the leaders. The Prime Minister's successful visit contributed to Israel's security, its future and its diplomatic strength,” he added.

During Friday’s meeting, Bennett said, “I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of good will.”

He added that “we trust your support and Israel knows we have no better and more reliable ally than the U.S… Israel always stands unequivocally with the U.S.”

Biden spoke about the commitment the United States has for Israel's security and the threat Iran poses.

“We will discuss the commitment we have for Israel's security and the Iranian threat. We are putting diplomacy first but if diplomacy fails we will consider other options,” the president said.

