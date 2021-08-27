Watch: Prime Minister Bennett quotes Isaiah during White House meeting

During his White House meeting with President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett quoted the words of the prophet Isaiah.

"And one last word, Mr. President. I think just to offer support, if I may. You're a man of faith, as am I. And synagogues across the world. We read a biblical portion beyond the Persians called the terror. And tomorrow, we're going to be reading words of the prophet Isaiah. ‘The night we were allowed to vote beneath me, the hope of all of I among them.’ What this means is the sons and daughters of the Jewish people are going to come back to our land, are going to nurse our ancient land and rebuild this. And this ancient Jewish prophecy is today's Israel reality.”

Bennett added: “And it's a miracle that you've been so central and so part of it for so many years. So, Mr. President, today you and I and you've been so generous with your time in these difficult days, you are going to write yet another chapter in the beautiful story of the friendship between our two nations, the United States of America. And the Jewish and democratic state of Israel, both of us who seek to do good and need to be strong, both of us who are a lighthouse in a very, very stormy world. Thank you, Mr. President. I look forward to working with you now and for many years forward."