UK shomrim hold down man who kicked in Jewish family's door, hand him over to cops

The Shomrim volunteer watch group held down a man who kicked in the door of a Jewish family’s house in the heavily Orthodox Stamford Hill neighborhood in London, UK on Thursday.

The man, who is in his 40s, was handed over by Shomrim to the police when they arrived, according to a report in the Jewish Chronicle.

The alleged thief was arrested and is being held on suspicion of burglary. Police said that no one was home during the attempted robbery.

“Residents called Shomrim after a burglar broke into their home in Vartry Road. Shomrim volunteers were on scene within 2 minutes. Burglar caught leaving the house with his loot,” tweeted Stamford Hill Shomrim.

London police said that a patrol officer was called at 7:30 p.m. to attend the scene.

“Officers attended the location and found that the door to a house had been forced open and an untidy search carried out,” said police.

Shomrim stated that the burglary was one of several in the area in the last few weeks.