Maccabi Tel Aviv looking forward to European tour

After transferring Shekhtar Kragandi, Maccabi Tel Aviv, which has recently been admitted to the European conference for the eighth time, is looking forward to the next stage of the conference.

The club is looking forward to the upcoming lottery for their next opponents in Istanbul which will determine if they are to face Finland, Armenia, or Austria.

Coach Patrick Van Leven commented on the draw, saying that, "I think Maccabi was given an interesting bracket. We will face opponents from different countries than we played last season in Europe, and I am interested to see if they can play at our level and to visit their man home countries." He added that "We will immediately start preparing to do everything to beat them when the time comes."