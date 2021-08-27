Soldier's family donates his corneas

The family of Sgt. Omer Hadjbi, 20, from Kfar Saba, who was killed in a car accident involving three vehicles on Road 4 near Raanana on Tuesday, decided to donate his corneas to save other people's eyesight.

His mother explained the decision. "Omer was a child who loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. In his death, he donated his corneas, and we are sure that whoever receives them will see the world in the beautiful way that Omar saw him. We thank everyone who participated in his life's journey. "

Omer was laid to rest yesterday (Thursday) at the military cemetery in his hometown. Community leaders and the local parents' organization sent their condolences to the family.

MDA paramedic Ohad Bayan, who handled the accident in which Hajabi was killed, said: "This was a serious accident involving several vehicles. The driver of one private car was sitting in his car unconscious with a severe head injury. We evacuated him to the hospital while performing CPR, but was declared dead at the hospital despite our best efforts and those of the hospital staff. A motorcyclist was moderately injured and was evacuated to hospital care while fully concious. The truck driver did not require hospital care.'