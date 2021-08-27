Founder of French website listing high profile Jews facing multiple charges

The founder of a French website that listed high profile figures who it claimed were Jewish under the heading “They are everywhere” has been indicted by the Paris public prosecutor’s office.

Samuel Goujon, 36, was indicted on counts of public insult on the grounds of origin, ethnicity, race or religion; public provocation to discrimination, hatred or violence; and public provocation to commit willful attacks on life, CNS News reported.

The website, which was deleted in early August, was called “Je suis partout” (“I am everywhere”) in an apparent reference to an anti-Semitic publication that circulated in Vichy France during World War II.

The site claimed to offer a “duly verified census of French and international personalities” from the media, politics, finance and culture. Each name was listed with a photo and biography.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called the site “deeply shocking and vile.”

“The group led by Goujon has contravened French law banning all incitement to discriminate against a person or group because of their origin,” Darmanin told reporters.

The site was originally flagged by Pharos, a French app for reporting illegal online content, when it received multiple complaints about the site from users.

Darmanin stated that the site’s content was “likely to be found criminal” and submitted it to the prosecutor’s office, stating that “web hosts and social media managers should take responsibility.”

The investigation was run by the Paris public prosecutor’s online hate division.