Rabbi Dov Lior: I oppose coercion, not vaccination

The head of the Yeshiva of Kiryat Arba, Rabbi Dov Lior, has denounced the publication of a recording of a private conversation regarding COVID-19 vaccination and distributed it as a directive to the public.

In the recording, Rabbi Lior, who also leads the rabbinic committee for the Yesha Council, was heard saying, among other things, "The vaccine is poison. Convincing someone to get vaccinated is forbidden. It is an act of malice and stupidity to force vaccination." He later adds that "I can not tell anyone who wants to get vaccinated not to do so."

Rabbi Lior's office says that "the recording that was distributed was probably recorded more than half a year ago. Rabbi Lior's statement was intended as an answer to a private question and not as a ruling for the public. Rabbi Lior has not published his opinion on the vaccines and gives a personal answer to each person who comes to him for guidance. He defers those who ask him for medical guidance as opposed to a ruling according to Jewish law. Whether or not to get vaccinated remains the choice of each individual."

"Additionally, the video in which the Rabbi is shown making these remarks during a speech is a fabrication, as the original remarks were made over the phone."