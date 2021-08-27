Watch: The English version to Hanan Ben Ari's "Broken Hearts"

'The Next Star' is the current leading Israeli talent seeking TV show, produced and broadcast by Keshet 12.
Lyrics:
you that knows the pain I'm in
who can heal the broken
brings light and darkness
makes peace and judgement
you that guides my soul
shrouded in the fog
forgives and forgets
believes and accepts
and if
if you let me see
who am I to be
I feel like a stone
washed up on the shore
tell me that you will
care for me I fear
for my life promise me that I won’t disappear
who is now and always will
who brings life and resurrects
with open hands
with warm embraces
and if
if you let me see
who am I to be
I feel like a stone
washed up on the shore
tell me that you will
care for me I fear
for my life promise me that I won’t disappear
oh oh oh oh oh oh
if you let me see
who am I to be
I feel like a stone
washed up on the shore
tell me that you will
care for me I fear
for my life promise me that I won’t disappear
promise me that I won’t disappear
promise me that I won’t disappear