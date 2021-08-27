Watch: The English version to Hanan Ben Ari's "Broken Hearts"

'The Next Star' is the current leading Israeli talent seeking TV show, produced and broadcast by Keshet 12.

Lyrics:

you that knows the pain I'm in

who can heal the broken

brings light and darkness

makes peace and judgement

you that guides my soul

shrouded in the fog

forgives and forgets

believes and accepts

and if

if you let me see

who am I to be

I feel like a stone

washed up on the shore

tell me that you will

care for me I fear

for my life promise me that I won’t disappear

who is now and always will

who brings life and resurrects

with open hands

with warm embraces

and if

if you let me see

who am I to be

I feel like a stone

washed up on the shore

tell me that you will

care for me I fear

for my life promise me that I won’t disappear

oh oh oh oh oh oh

if you let me see

who am I to be

I feel like a stone

washed up on the shore

tell me that you will

care for me I fear

for my life promise me that I won’t disappear

promise me that I won’t disappear

promise me that I won’t disappear