Netanyahu: American soldiers died to secure our common civilization

Israeli Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the deaths of 13 American soldiers in Afghanistan, and offered his condolences to the soldiers’ families.

In a tweet at noon Friday, Netanyahu said the US soldiers killed in the massive suicide bombing outside of the Kabul Airport had died to “defend liberty and secure our common civilization”.

“My wife Sara and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost their love ones in the murderous attack in Afghanistan. Like many others in Israel and the free world, we salute the American servicemen who gave their lives to defend liberty and secure our common civilization.”

A total of 85 people died in a devastating twin suicide bombing attack in Kabul Thursday, including 13 American service members and 72 Afghans. Dozens more, including 18 American soldiers, were injured in the bombings.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the US military fears ISIS, the terror group which claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombings, could strike again ahead of the August 31st deadline for pulling out American forces from Afghanistan.

Those fears, said General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, have prompted the US to cooperate on a limited basis with the Taliban, against whom the US fought for two decades following the 2001 9/11 attacks.

McKenzie said the US was sharing some intelligence with the Taliban, and credited the Taliban with preventing attacks by ISIS on US forces.

We’re doing everything we can to be prepared,” said McKenzie, adding that “some attacks have been thwarted” by the Taliban.

Some 1,000 American nationals are still in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation out of the country.