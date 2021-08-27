Driver flees after killing 20-year-old pedestrian near Modi'in

A 20-year-old man was killed and two more injured Friday morning after he was hit by a car on Highway 6 in central Israel.

The incident occurred near the Daniel Junction on northbound Highway 6, northwest of the city of Modi’in, when the victim tried to cross the highway and was struck by a passing car.

Two other young men in their 20s who were crossing at the same time were also hit and injured in the accident. One was moderately injured, emergency responders said, while the third was treated for shock.

“On the side of the road a man roughly 20 years of age was lying unconscious, with serious head injuries,” MDA first responder Aryeh Mayers reported from the scene.

“He had no vital signs. We performed medical examinations on him, but were forced to declare his death shortly thereafter.”

The two other victims were evacuated to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan.

Authorities say the driver of the car fled the scene shortly after the accident.

Local police have launched a search for the driver.