Algeria threatens to divert gas supplies from Morocco pipeline

Algeria said on Thursday it was ready to divert all its Spain-bound natural gas exports via an undersea pipeline that bypasses Morocco, AFP reported.

In a meeting with Spanish Ambassador Fernando Moran, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab stressed "Algeria's full commitment to cover all of Spain's natural gas supplies through the Medgaz" pipeline.

Algeria exports natural gas to Spain via both the Medgaz pipeline and the higher-capacity GME pipeline which runs overland through Morocco.

The announcement comes two days after Algeria announced that it is severing its diplomatic relations with its neighbor, Morocco, over "hostile actions" on the part of Morocco.

Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramtane Lamamra announced the move at a press conference in which he read a statement on behalf of the Algerian President. Lamamra criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who during his visit to Morocco earlier this month made statements against Algeria.

Morocco and Algeria have had poor relations for decades, with Algiers backing the armed Polisario movement that seeks independence for Western Sahara.

In December, the head of Algeria's largest Islamist party labeled Morocco's Prime Minister Saad Eddine El-Othmani a "traitor" over his country’s decision to normalize ties with Israel.