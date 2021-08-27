Prof. Itamar Grotto, the former Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, was interviewed on Radio 103FM on Thursday and spoke about the rapid increase in cases of COVID-19.

"Eventually, everyone will be sick or vaccinated or both. That's the situation, you have to get used to it, there's no way to stop it. The vaccine is doing its job, and I would prefer it if everyone was vaccinated, if not - they will probably be infected," Grotto said.

"The number of verified cases will go up. I'm not sure we have reached the peak, but the number of patients in serious condition is declining or stabilizing. It may be worthwhile to stop counting verified patients and continue to count only seriously ill patients," he added.