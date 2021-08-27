Public Security Minister meets EU Ambassador

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev met on Thursday with the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, whose term in office will conclude in less than a week.

During the meeting, the two discussed the promotion of cooperation agreements between the State of Israel and the European Union. Minister Bar-Lev asked the Ambassador about the EU’s position on the issue of Iran and the nuclear deal and the recognition of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in other EU countries.

The two also discussed the situation in eastern Jerusalem and the violence in the Arab street and in the mixed cities. Ambassador Giaufret congratulated Minister Bar-Lev on his initiative to promote the enforcement of the law banning prostitution in Israel and expressed the European Union's support for this initiative.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Bar-Lev said, "I thank Ambassador Giaufret for the meeting and wish him, as he concludes his term on September 1, great success in his future endeavors."

"It is my hope and expectation to meet soon with the incoming Ambassador and to promote with him the relations between the Ministry of Public Security and the European Union, and in particular the agreements that are being drafted for cooperation with Europol which are very important to us. I believe that we have an opportunity to establish an even tighter and more useful system than before," added Bar-Lev.