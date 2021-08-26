Suburban NYC Jewish community raises $1 million for Haiti relief aid

Members of New York’s Orthodox and Hasidic communities held a Tuesday event in Rockland County, a suburb of New York City, where they announced that a relief effort for the victims of the August earthquake in Haiti, that has killed over 2,200, had raised over $1 million in relief aid, reported Patch.

"Proud to play a part in Rockland's Hasidic Community Haiti Relief donation drive done in partnership with Alex Rapaport of Masbia,” tweeted Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder, one of the organizers of the relief project. “We have already put together over a million dollars in critical goods filling 2 containers which are to be sent to Haitians in critical need.”

Non-perishable foods and hygiene items, such as hand wipes and sanitizer, will be among the items delivered to Haitian earthquake victims by local nonprofits Konbit Neg Lakay and Rockland Haiti Relief, reported Patch.

New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, who attended the event, said that the Jewish community and the Haitian community have a “rich history.”

“It is time, this time, for the Jewish community to be there for our brothers and sisters in the Haitian community," he said. "So, we have joined efforts here today and we are calling on all New Yorkers no matter your background, race or religion to step up, contribute, join this effort. We are at our best when we are united."

A state of emergency exists in Haiti with the August 14 7.2 magnitude earthquake, besides leaving a tragic death toll, causing mass hunger and homelessness.