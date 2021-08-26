Prosecutors will not oppose release of RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Prosecutors will not oppose the release of Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin who murdered Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, the Washington Post reported.

Sirhan, 77, will appear before a parole board tomorrow to argue that he should be released because he has been a model prisoner and does not pose any danger to society.

Sirhan shot and killed Kennedy on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, shortly after Kennedy had won California's Democratic presidential primary. Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder in 1969 and sentenced to death. His sentence was reduced to life in prison when California abolished the death penalty in 1972.

Sirhan, a Christian Palestinian Arab, said in his confession that he murdered Kennedy because he was angered by the Democratic Senator's support for the State of Israel.

Prosecutors have continually opposed granting Sirhan an early release for the last 53 years. Last year, George Gascón was elected District Attorney of Los Angeles County. Gascón has expressed support for allowing the release of older inmates who do not present a danger to society.

Gascón's office told the Washington Post that it prosecutors would not attend the parole meeting and that they would neither support nor oppose Sirhan's release.