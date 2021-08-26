5 arrested for attacking Arab in Jerusalem

Investigators from the Jerusalem Police Crime Fighting Unit have completed an investigation into the violent incident that took place last Thursday on Agrippas Street near the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem.

A 17-year-old minor and four men in their 20s were on their way to a selichot prayer at the Western Wall then they encountered an Arab and a fight broke out.

The five are accused of attacking the victim and even stabbing him with a sharp tool and inflicted severe injuries on him. He sought medical attention and was hospitalized.

Authorities believe the fight and subsequent attack did not have a nationalist motive.

The suspects were arrested over the last few days at different locations across the country. The case was transferred to the State Attorney's Office, and the suspects' detention was extended under a restraining order.

Today (Thursday) a prosecutor's statement was submitted on behalf of the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office accompanying the case, in preparation for the filing of an indictment. The court extended their detention until next Sunday.