Squad Congresswoman persona non grata in Palestinian Authority

One of the members of the so-called "Squad" a group of far-left US Congresswomen, is now persona non grata in the Palestinian Authority, according to Jerusalem Post journalist Khaled Abu Toameh.

"The US Congresswoman who smeared President Mahmoud Abbas on social media is persona non grata in Palestine, according to a senior Palestinian official in Ramallah," Toameh wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Toameh appears to be referring to Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi), who criticized Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas by name earlier this week.

"Dear President Mahmoud Abbas, This is NOT how you protect and serve the Palestinian people. Shame on you for suppressing Palestinian voices who are trying to seek liberation from not only the Israeli apartheid government, but from your corrupt leadership," Tlaib wrote in response to the PA's violent crackdown on protestors in Ramallah.

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian Arab descent. refused an Israeli offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in Judea and Samaria in 2019 because she would not accept conditions which would have prevented her from using the visit as a propaganda stunt against the Jewish State.

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO), another member of the "Squad," also criticized the PA for it's crackdown on protestors, but without naming Abbas.