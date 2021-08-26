White House mutes Biden's response to reporter's question on Afghanistan

Despite the desperate situation in Afghanistan, the United States remains committed to sticking to the August 31 deadline for leaving the country, as stressed by U.S. President Joe Biden when speaking to reporters this week.

On Wednesday, as he concluded a meeting at the State Dining Room in the White House, Biden was posed a question regarding the evacuation by a reporter from NBC. “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline, what will you do?” asked Peter Alexander.

At that point, the White House suddenly cut off the audio feed, muting Biden’s response.

Approached later for his account of events, Alexander confirmed that the President had answered his question, which few people other than himself apparently heard.

“I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “His response: ‘You’ll be the first person I call.’ Took no questions.”

Other reporters on the scene confirmed the exchange including Daily Caller correspondent Shelby Talcott, Breitbart correspondent Charlie Spiering, and Voice of America’s Steve Herman.

“Oh my gosh they cut the President’s microphone so nobody could hear him answer,” tweeted Republican communicator Matt Whitlock. “That’s how worried this White House is about Biden answering questions on Afghanistan.”

Later that day, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked by reporters to explain the President's response and the smile he gave with it.

"I think what he said, just as the Secretary of State did, is that we are on track to complete the August 31 mission," Psaki replied. "Obviously there are discussions, and the President was briefed only this morning. These are serious issues and include internal discussions."