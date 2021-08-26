Health Min. official: Compromise on culture - not on education

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's Head of Public Health Services, has urged that Israel start school on time - but reduce risk in other areas.

In an interview with Galei Zahal, Dr. Alroy-Preis said, "Education must be at the top of the priority list. We need to restrict gatherings, so that we will be able to open the education system. We suggest compromising on entertainment and culture - and not at the expense of our children."

"I am in favor of starting the school year on September 1, as we planned, and understanding that it may bring about a rise in infections. We need to try to reduce infections in other areas."

When asked whether Israel should impose a lockdown or other restrictions over the holidays, she said, "A decision regarding restrictions on the holidays will be made only just prior to the holidays."

"I know that the expectation is that there will be advance warning, but when we are trying to reduce the number of restrictions as much as possible, we need to see what is happening, and only if there really is a need, impose restrictions."