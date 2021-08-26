Aryeh Deri demands urgent Knesset debate on agriculture reforms

Shas party head MK Aryeh Deri has ordered his fellow party member MK Michael Malkieli to coordinate with the other MKs of the right-wing bloc and submit a request to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) to convene the Knesset during its current recess for an urgent meeting. The issue he wishes to have discussed is what he is calling the “destructive reforms in the agricultural sector.”

“The agricultural reforms being planned by the Finance Ministry will cut off the livelihoods of Israeli farmers,” Deri explained, “and they will hit farmers on the northern border, in the Negev, and in the Jordan Valley the hardest.”

“Those farmers are our security shield,” he added.

So far, 25 Knesset members have signed onto the letter demanding an emergency Knesset debate during the current recess.

“A county that doesn’t know how to value its own farmers and wants to rely on ‘friends in the region’ instead – that’s not going to end well,” Deri said.

“As someone who visits these areas and is familiar with the lines of conflict, I can tell you that if these farmers don’t have their basic financial security needs met, no amount of investment in the region, even to the tune of billions of shekels, will help. The government will have to station entire platoons on the borders. That’s why we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that these reforms are not implemented,” he concluded.