'You cannot even deter a child in Gaza'

Muhammad al-Hindi, one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, said on Wednesday that the Palestinian “resistance organizations” have agreed to continue "popular activity" against Israel in protest against the “Israeli siege” and the “Judaization of Jerusalem”.

In a speech on behalf of the Palestinian organizations at a rally near the border in the Khan Yunis area, Hindi said the campaign is not only meant to bring about the lifting of the siege but is also part of the defense of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a message to Israel, Hindi said, "You are depriving Gaza of medicine and food, but Gaza is free and will not give in to your will."

He demanded that Israel stop procrastinating in talks with the mediators on lifting the siege, noting that a message in this spirit was conveyed by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to Egypt.

"To an enemy who thinks he has deterred Gaza - your cunning and all your allies cannot deter a child from Palestine," Hindi said.

He added, "Our people cannot surrender, and our people are united behind the resistance, and the resistance is united behind our Palestinian people." He stated that the Palestinians would continue the jihad against Israel.