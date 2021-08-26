Israel announces further relief measures for Gaza despite border riots

Following a security assessment and approval by the political echelon, it was decided to expand the scope of equipment and goods entering the Gaza Strip for international civilian projects through the Kerem Shalom crossing starting on Thursday.

In addition, the import of new vehicles into the Gaza Strip will be approved and trade of gold between Gaza and the territories of Judea and Samaria will resume.

The quota of Gazan traders passing through the Erez crossing will be increased by another 1,000. The permits will only be issued only to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories noted that the civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional on the continued maintenance of security stability over time and their expansion will be examined in accordance with the assessment of the situation.

The announcement came after hundreds of Palestinian Arabs demonstrated near the border fence with the Gaza Strip with some trying to get very close to the fence. IDF forces responded by firing smoke grenades and by using riot dispersal means. Palestinian Arab reports said that some of the rioters on the other side of the fence were injured.

Hamas claimed to have deployed a special force to prevent violence, but clashes with IDF forces were reported on the ground.

Egypt, meanwhile, has sent angry messages to Hamas in the past day and demanded that it stop the provocations against Israel in order to prevent escalation.