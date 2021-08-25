Blinken meets Prime Minister Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Wednesday in Washington, DC, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“President Biden is looking forward to seeing you tomorrow. I think as you know, he has known and worked with every Israeli Prime Minister going back to Golda Meir, but he’s especially looking forward to seeing you, his new partner,” Blinken told Bennett.

“That partnership really is founded on the proposition that our two countries, working together, have a very important, very powerful common agenda and our commitment to that partnership, to Israel’s security, will always be unshakable.”

“We look forward to addressing all these challenges that we face, particularly regional security and the deep concerns that we share about Iran and the role that it’s playing in the region, including its nuclear program, but also, on a more positive note, the relationship that Israel is developing with other countries in the region.”