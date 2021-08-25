Kraft family partnering with NY advocacy group to fight anti-Semitism

The Kraft family is partnering with a New York Jewish advocacy organization to combat anti-Semitism.

The Kraft family’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism will be joining forces with JewBelong in a campaign titled “Together beat hate,” which will focus on creating models for fighting Jew-hatred and racism, the Sun Chronicle reported.

“The power of partnership is the best way to eradicate all forms of hate, especially anti-Semitism,” said Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies.

The formation of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism was announced by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft when he won the Genesis Prize in 2019.

The program with JewBelong will involve putting up billboards in the Boston area that educate the public about combating anti-Semitism. Ads will also be placed across the United States.

“I am ecstatic to partner with The Kraft Group and continue our efforts on bringing awareness of anti-Semitism to larger audiences," said JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman. "It’s incredibly rewarding to work alongside someone who shares the same mission as us."

Gottesman added: "The Boston community is very important to the JewBelong family and we want to continue to welcome those across the nation into our arms.”