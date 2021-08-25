Live: Blinken discusses Afghanistan evacuation efforts
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses US efforts to evacuate Americans and refugees from Afghanistan.
Tags: Trending
Antony Blinken
צילום: רויטרס
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaLive: Blinken discusses Afghanistan evacuation efforts
Live: Blinken discusses Afghanistan evacuation efforts
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses US efforts to evacuate Americans and refugees from Afghanistan.
Tags: Trending
Antony Blinken
צילום: רויטרס
top