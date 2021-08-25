Canadian Green Party candidate compared Israel to Nazi Germany

The Canadian Green Party has nominated a candidate for a Nova Scotia riding who was dropped by the NDP in the 2019 federal election for a tweet comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.

On Tuesday, Rana Zaman tweeted an announcement that she was the Green Party’s candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, the same riding in which she was the NDP’s candidate in the last federal election before the party removed her nomination during the run-up to the campaign over the offensive tweet.

In 2019, Zaman faced mounting criticism after multiple pro-Palestinian posts she had made came to light, including accusing Israel of shooting Palestinian Arab protestors. In one, speaking about Gaza, she compared Israel to Nazi Germany, according to CTV News.

Zaman later apologized for the comments in a tweet, stating that her statements were “inappropriate, hurtful and sadly may be perceived as anti-Semitic.”

The Green Party has faced an internal battle in recent months between its leader Annamie Paul, who is Jewish, and anti-Israel elements within the party.

In June, the party announced that Paul would face a vote of non-confidence by the party’s governing body for refusing to denounce a former Jewish aide's pro-Israel remarks and condemnation of anti-Semitism.

A letter by interim party president Liana Cusmano detailed that the federal council was attempting to remove Paul for “failing to openly condemn the actions of Noa Zatzman.”

Zatzman was a close advisor to Paul but was no longer in that position at the time of the letter.

While the Green Party officially does not support the BDS movement, in 2016 the party passed a resolution supporting BDS before the measure was repealed in favor of an endorsement of a ban on products from "illegal Israeli settlements.”