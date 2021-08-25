List of 'red' cities for opening of school year published

Ahead of the start of the school year on September 1, Channel 12 on Wednesday evening published the list of communities defined as "red" that will be required to hold classes in a distance learning format unless the class has a high percentage of vaccinated students.

In accordance with the plan approved by the Corona Cabinet at the beginning of the week, students in grades 8-12 in localities defined as "red" will study via Zoom - unless the class has 70% or more vaccinated. In grades 1-4, students will study as usual, regardless of the "color" of the locality and regardless of the percentage of vaccinated in the class, while in grades 5-7, the principals of the schools will decide how the studies will be conducted.

The updated list of "red" communities:

• Even Yehuda

• Ofakim

• Or Yehuda

• Or Akiva

• Eilat

• Elyakhin

• Elad

• Ashdod

• Ashkelon

• Be'er Ya'akov

• Beit Arye

• Beit Dagan

• Beit Shean

• Beit Shemesh

• Bnei Brak

• Gadera

• Gan Yavne

• Jash (Gush Halav)

• Daliyat al-Carmel

• Hadera

• Hatzor HaGlilit

• Tiberias

• Tirat Carmel

• Tamra

• Yavne

• Yafia

• Yokneam Illit

• Yeruham

• Kfar Yassif

• Lehavim

• Lod

• Ma'ar

• Migdal

• Migdal Haemek

• Modi'in Illit

• Mazkeret Batya

• Ma'ale Adumim

• Ma'ale Iron

• Nahal Sorek

• Nahaf

• Netivot

• Netanya

• Acre

• Isfiya

• Arad

• Fasuta

• Tzfat

• Katzrin

• Kiryat Arba

• Kiryat Ata

• Qiryat Gat

• Kiryat Ye'arim

• Kiryat Motzkin

• Kiryat Malachi

• Kiryat Shmona

• Rama

• Rosh HaAyin

• Rishon Lezion

• Rehovot

• Rehasim

• Ramla

• Sdot Dan

• Sderot

• Shlomi

• Tel Mond