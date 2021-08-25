PM Bennett meets AIPAC CEO

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Wednesday with AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr during his visit to Washington DC.

The Prime Minister thanked the CEO of AIPAC for the lobby's strong support for the State of Israel, noting that he sees its activities as a central factor in strengthening Israel's position in the United States.

Kohr congratulated the Prime Minister on his first diplomatic visit to Washington at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The two discussed the national challenges facing the State of Israel at the political, security and economic levels today, and agreed to maintain continuous contact.

Bennett will meet with Biden tomorrow to discuss a range of issues, including the Iranian nuclear program.

Before leaving for Washinton on Tuesday, Bennett told reporters: "There is a new government in the United States and there is a new government in Israel - I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of cooperation. Joe Biden is a true friend of Israel."

"We will deal with many fronts, including the Iranian front. We will plan how to stop the leap the Iranian nuclear program has taken in the last two or three years," Bennett said.