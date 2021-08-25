California MLK statue defaced with swastika to be restored

A statue of Martin Luther King in a Southern California park that was defaced with Nazi symbols in July is getting a restoration thanks to a donation from a local councillor’s district budget.

Long Beach, California Councilwoman Suely Saro is set to transfer $5,890 to ensure the bronze state in Martin Luther King Jr. Park is properly restored.

She told the Long Beach Post that the funds would be used to repair rust and weather-proof the statue, which was defaced on July 2 with Nazi symbols, including a black swastika on the statue’s chest and SS bolts on one of its legs.

The graffiti was described as “horrific” in nature and was treated by police as a hate crime.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia called the vandalism an “awful act” that attacked a “symbol of hope and justice for the community.”

At the time, the park’s security camera system was not operational, therefore no suspects have been identified.

A police investigation is still open.

In July, Saro asked the city to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or group responsible for the defacement. The Anti-Defamation League offered an addition $3,000, bringing the total reward to $8,000.

A temporary camera system has been installed in the park and the city is working on a permanent upgraded system, the Post reported.