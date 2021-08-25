Gantz: Heavy price will be paid for harm to our civilians, soldiers, sovereignty

Today, Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz conducted a situation assessment in the Southern Command, together with Head of the Southern Command and Head of COGAT, following the recent operational events in the area.

At the end of the situation assessment Minister Gantz said: “Israel has no interests in Gaza other than peace and quiet, and the return of the civilians and soldiers that are held hostage by Hamas. The true obstacle preventing Gaza from developing and flourishing is Hamas, led by Sinwar. A heavy price will be paid for harm done to our civilians, soldiers or sovereignty."

“Our ‘toolbox’ is filling – we have increased capabilities in terms of aid and development of the Gaza Strip for the benefit of over 2 million Gaza residents, and also in terms of the military plans that we are developing, should we be required to take action. The reality on the ground will determine which of these tools we will choose to employ.”

He added: “I would like to extend my support to the residents of Israel’s southern region and in particular to the family of Barel, the soldier for whom we are all praying for his recovery.”