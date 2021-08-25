Man convicted of attempting to murder ex-wife

Aviad Moshe, the ex-husband of Shira Isakov, has been convicted of attempting to murder his former wife.

Isakov was found beaten and stabbed in the couple's Mitzpeh Ramon apartment, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) last year.

In his testimony, Moshe said that Isakov had suffered a natural miscarriage approximately two weeks before the incident in which he attempted to murder her. According to him, she blamed his family for the miscarriage.

"I simply didn't manage to remove the thought from her mind," he said at the time. "Her words were horrible, things that I don't even want to repeat. A day before the incident, while I was at work, I already couldn't listen to her. I just blocked her on WhatsApp. I couldn't take all of these complaints, what she was did to me there."

"I decided to call her mother, I called her mother and I begged her, I told her that since she left, Shira keeps coming back to what she said, she thinks she was blackened, that my sisters cursed her, that my parents cursed her."

According to the indictment against Moshe, he assaulted Shira numerous times, hitting her with a rolling pin she used to make challah for the holiday, choked her, and proceeded to stab his partner with a kitchen knife, inflicting 20 stab wounds on various parts of her body.

Moshe, for his part, admitted to attacking Isakov, but said that he did not intend to kill her. According to him, her "provocation" had caused him "to lose control over his actions, and to hurt her."

The indictment, however, states that Moshe attacked Isakov calmly and systematically, taking breaks, and even engaging the neighbors in a conversation.