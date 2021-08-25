Group Of Rabbis Hid Secret Operation

Giant of the Torah learning world Rabbi Reuven Elbaz shlit”a had several strong thoughts to share in his recent video address.

“Many lost their loved ones recently because of our sins,” says Rabbi Elbaz of the past year. The rabbi then tells of a group of esteemed Torah scholars who have formed a charity organization which has functioned in secret. The group has helped raise funds and other forms of support for families who are living in dangerous poverty.

Now, however, things have gotten worse than ever. Many couples are struggling to get married after losing a parent. Others are struggling to buy groceries, or pay rent. Rabbi Elbaz decided it was time to address the world at large.

Those who donate to help those “starving to death,” the Rav insists, will have this mitzvah “by their side” this coming Yom Kippur.

Donations to help the families selected for help by the Torah scholars are being collected here for a limited time