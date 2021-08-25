Video: WION
Iran goes back on promise not to accept Western vaccines
With the Deltar variant making its impact felt in the Islamic Republic, Iran is eager for any help it can get.
Tags: Iran Coronavirus
Iran
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsIran goes back on promise not to accept Western vaccines
Iran goes back on promise not to accept Western vaccines
With the Deltar variant making its impact felt in the Islamic Republic, Iran is eager for any help it can get.
Tags: Iran Coronavirus
Iran
iStock
Video: WION
top