Video: ABC 10 News
Why are people banned from bringing toasters to Trump rallies?
Is it because toaster ovens present a security issue similar to pressure cookers - or is it something else?
Tags: Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWhy are people banned from bringing toasters to Trump rallies?
Why are people banned from bringing toasters to Trump rallies?
Is it because toaster ovens present a security issue similar to pressure cookers - or is it something else?
Tags: Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Reuters
Video: ABC 10 News
top