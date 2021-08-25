Want to visit your child's school? Bring proof of immunity or a negative COVID-19 test

Israel's Education Ministry has announced that parents and other visitors will only be allowed to enter schools if they present a "Green Pass," Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Israel's "Green Pass" allows those who have proof of vaccination against coronavirus, recovery from it, or a negative coronavirus test from the previous 24 hours, to enter various public spaces where the risk of coronavirus transmission is considered to be relatively high.

The "Green Pass" requirement will apply to the initial "adjustment days" at the beginning of the school year, as well as to school ceremonies, parent-teacher conferences, and other events.

In addition, according to the guidelines sent by the Education Ministry to district managers, all participants will be required to wear masks during the entire time they are in the school, and there will be a limit of 50 people in enclosed spaces and 100 in open areas, similar to the rules for other public venues.

On Tuesday, Israel's Justice Ministry approved withholding salaries from unvaccinated teachers who refused to test for coronavirus, provided those teachers are not required to test every day.

According to the Education Ministry, approximately 15% of educational staff are unvaccinated.