U.S. President Biden receives classified report on origins of COVID-19

The Washington Post reported that the U.S. Department of National Intelligence has submitted a classified report to President Biden on the sources of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The report comes in the wake of the president's special request dating back to about three months ago, in which Biden asked for conclusive answers to the question.

According to the report, however, investigators were unable to reach consensus in their findings.

Some of the agency's conclusions on the origins of the virus are expected to be announced over the coming days.