U.S. President Biden receives classified report on origins of COVID-19

A Washington Post report claims Biden was handed classified data regarding the origins of the deadly disease.

Tags: Biden administration Washington Post Coronavirus
Eitan Divinsky ,

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

The Washington Post reported that the U.S. Department of National Intelligence has submitted a classified report to President Biden on the sources of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The report comes in the wake of the president's special request dating back to about three months ago, in which Biden asked for conclusive answers to the question.

According to the report, however, investigators were unable to reach consensus in their findings.

Some of the agency's conclusions on the origins of the virus are expected to be announced over the coming days.



top