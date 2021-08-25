PA: Bennett is 'Judaizing' Area C

On the eve of the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden, the Palestinian Authority's “foreign ministry” on Tuesday accused Bennett of accelerating activities to expand settlements and annex the "occupied West Bank."

In a statement, the PA “ministry” claimed that Area C, which is under Israeli security and civilian control and which constitutes most of Judea and Samaria, is undergoing "Judaization" through "theft" of Palestinian land, ethnic cleansing and a fight against Palestinian Arab presence in the region in order to replace them with settlers.

"These are the pillars of the comprehensive crime that the Israeli government, with its various arms, commits daily against the Palestinian people," the bureau claimed.

The PA “foreign ministry” also claimed that Israeli "colonialism" is intended to block the possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and to deliberately sabotage international and American efforts to create appropriate conditions for the resumption of political negotiations.

Israel, the PA bureau charged, is violating international law and its actions constitute a war crime and a crime against humanity.