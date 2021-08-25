Nir Barkat comes full circle, 6 years after neutralizing terrorist

Avraham Goldschmidt was moderately wounded in 2015 after being stabbed by a Palestinian Arab terrorist in central Jerusalem.

The person who neutralized the terrorist was none other than the then Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, who tackled the terrorist together with his security guard and led to his arrest.

The terrorist attacked Goldschmidt and stabbed him. Barkat happened to pass by with his vehicle near Tzahal Square, noticed what was happening and stopped immediately. "We were in a car while driving, when suddenly we saw a terrorist with a knife," Barkat said afterwards.

"I immediately jumped out of the car with my security guard. He pulled out his weapon and we caught the terrorist together until the police arrived," Barkat recalled.

Barkat, today a Knesset member on behalf the Likud faction, was invited to the Bar Mitzvah celebration of Yehuda, the son of Avraham who was wounded in that attack.

“I came full circle when I had the privilege of celebrating at the Bar Mitzvah of Yehuda, the son of Avraham, who six years ago was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem during which I was happening to pass by and had the privilege of neutralizing the terrorist. This is what a victory over terrorism looks like," said MK Barkat.