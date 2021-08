Palestinian Arabs hurl firebombs at Israeli vehicles IDF soldiers open fire at Palestinian Arab who threw firebombs at cars in Gush Etzion. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Firebomb (illustration) Palestinian Arabs on Tuesday evening hurled firebombs at Israeli vehicles on Highway 60 in Gush Etzion, near Al Aroub. IDF soldiers who were at the scene fired at the Arabs. One of them was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem and the other was wounded but fled the scene.



