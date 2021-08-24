Jewish advocacy group calls for British gov to ban entirety of Hamas

UK Jewish advocacy group Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has sent a letter to all the members of the British parliament urging them to ask Home Secretary Priti Patel to list Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist group under the UK Terrorism Act.

In July, CAA gave Patel a dossier of evidence for the “proscription of the genocidal anti-Semitic terrorist organization. We have also now made the dossier available to MPs from all parties, urging them to write to the Home Secretary.”

CAA explained that a loophole in British law allows Hamas to operate in the UK.

“Following the recent record-breaking surge in anti-Semitism in Britain during the conflict between Hamas and Israel, the time has undoubtedly come to close the loophole. It is time to proscribe Hamas in its entirety,” CAA wrote.

The UK government currently only lists the Hamas "military wing" – the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades – as a terrorist entity. Previously, it had utilized the EU’s banning of the entirety of Hamas as akin to a de facto ban in the UK.

However, with the UK exiting the EU, the UK can no longer rely on Europe’s ban of Hamas.

“The UK must now act to proscribe the entirety of Hamas,” said CAA.

They added that there is no “material distinction” between the various wings of Hamas, as they share the same personnel and that political leaders are involved in “military wing” operations. But because of the loophole in Britain, Hamas flags can be legally flown and funds can be raised, and its operatives can conduct business in the UK.

“Over the years – and particularly in the last couple of months – our Demonstrations and Events Monitoring Unit has found evidence of support for Hamas on British streets, and this is undoubtedly tied to the recent surge in domestic anti-Semitism,” they said.

A 2020 poll conducted by CAA found that 91 percent of British Jews want the government to outlaw Hamas in its entirety.