Wounded soldier's parents demand IDF commander resign

General Eliezer Toledano, the commander of the IDF Southern Command, arrived this morning (Tuesday) to visit Barel Hadarya Shmueli, the Border Police officer who was critically wounded on the Gaza border on Saturday.

According to a report by journalist Assaf Pozilov outside the intensive care unit, the parents demanded that the general resign. "I take responsibility," he told them. "It cannot be that the rioters were able to reach Barel, you should have stopped them much earlier. Take off your uniform," the parents demanded.

Toledano was there for a half-hour before he said that he had to leave. Shmueli's mother snapped at him: "go then!"

On Saturday evening, during Hamas-led on the northern Gaza border, Shmueli was shot by a Gazan rioter at close range and suffered critical injuries.

Following the shot to his head, Shmueli was evacuated via helicopter to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center, where he was admitted to the trauma unit and underwent an emergency operation. He is now in the general ICU, in critical condition, and in imminent danger of his life.