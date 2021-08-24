Israel missed an opportunity to change its schools for the better

Dr. Meir Preis, husband of Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's Head of Public Health Services, on Tuesday slammed the Education Ministry for its management of the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dr. Preis, the Education Ministry could have used the pandemic as an opportunity to make changes for the better - but failed to do so.

Dr. Preis, who serves as the Director of the Hematology Institute of Carmel Medical Center, tweeted: "Coronavirus gave us a golden opportunity to change the educational system: To cut class sizes, to spread them out, to air them out, to bring teaching to the 21st century, to use digital media, to move from frontal teaching to independent learning, to really provide a computer to each child. And mostly to change the existing patterns."

"What did we do with this? We fought yesterday's battles," he concluded.

Last week, Israel's Coronavirus Cabinet determined that the upcoming school year will begin on schedule.