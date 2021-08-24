Missing soldier's father: I wish Gantz would fight as hard for soldiers' lives

Prof. Simcha Goldin, the father of Hadar Goldin, visited Barel Hadarya Shmueli, the soldier who was critically wounded in violent riots at the Gaza border on Saturday,

"The last few weeks of the ceasefire have been like the aftermath of Operation Protective Edge. The results here at the hospital are a direct result of that. Every time the same thing - these are the same people who bring us to the same situation," he said.

"The defense minister knows how to fight on their behalf to increase their pensions. Let him start working like that for wounded IDF soldiers like Itzik Saidian. The same people who abandoned Hadar and Oron [Shaul] have brought us to the same situation again after Operation Guardian of the Walls," he added.

Hadar Goldin was murdered by Hamas terrorists during a humanitarian ceasefire in Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Hamas has held his body for the last seven years.